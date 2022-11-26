The U.S. Men's National Team ended up in a draw with England, surprising many. Photo by Fauzan/Unsplash on Unsplash

The United States exhausted England handing them a 0-0 draw for its second consecutive tie in the World Cup. This is not the result hoped for, nor did it match their famous win from the 1950 World Cup, but it's the latest time the Americans shocked England.

Fox 4 reports England is still looking for its first win in three World Cup matches against the U.S. Men's National Team after ending up in a 1-1 draw at the 2010 World Cup. Fox 4 reports that the U.S. came close to securing a win over England after multiple scoring chances. England remains at the top of Group B with four points, while the U.S. needs a win against Iran to advance. The U.S. beat England at the 1950 World Cup shocking the world. Their first matchup against England at the World Cup. The American team was a bunch of nobodies and included a mailman, grave digger, dishwasher, and school teacher.

Fox 4 reports that few of the players had met before they left for Brazil in 1950 to face England, and beat them 1-0, an upset win that has been compared to the "Miracle on Ice" win against the Soviet Union in the 1980 Winter Olympics. The 1950 victory was a rare win against the England team, as Elgnad has won eight of its 11 meetings against the United States. Fox 4 reports that none of these wins were World Cup matches and the second meet at a World Cup in 2010 ended in a draw.