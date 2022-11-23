Dallas Sports Commission for Multiple Games for World Cup 2026

The Dallas Sports Commission is hoping to be awarded 5 to 7 games, including the final for the 2026 World Cup. Photo by Fauzan Saari/Unsplash on Unsplash

The Dallas Sports Commission is heading to Qatar next week to see what it takes to host a World Cup.Qatar is hosting the 2022 World Cup. Arlington was selected as one of 16 cities in North America to host games for the 2026 World Cup. Executive Director of the Dallas Sports Commission, Monica Paul told Fox 4:

"We are going to take a close look at Qatar and what has been developed for the World Cup," "We are going to have an entire three days worth of an observer program where actually we will go to the stadium, go to a match, go behind the scenes, see some of the local flair and the cultural things that have been added. Then when we come back we will really start to plan for 2026 and how we can make this special for Dallas."

FIFA has not announced which cities will host which matches in 2026, including the highly anticipated World Cup Final. Paul says that it is a key question for FIFA, and they're hoping for 5 to 7 different matches. Fox 4 reports that Paul and the Commission want to get into conversations with FIFA about hosting the final or semifinal. They say the FIFA World Cup is expected to infuse $400 million into the North Texas economy. The matches will be held at AT&T Stadium, and locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area will host fan events and training. The 2026 World Cup is scheduled to start June 8 and runs through July 3.