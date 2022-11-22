Sen. Ted Cruz Confirms a Run for a Third Term

Senator Ted Cruz announced that he is running for a third term, while not shooting down the possibility of running for President in 2024. Photo by Pete Alexopoulous/Unsplash on Unsplash

Senator Ted Cruz announced that he is seeking a third term in the U.S. Senate in 2024, while also not ruling out a run for president. Cruz made the announcement at the Republican Jewish Coalition's leadership meeting in Las Vegas. Senator Ted Cruz told the Texas Tribune saying:

"I'm running for reelection in the Senate, I'm focused on the battles in the United States Senate."

According to the Texas Tribune, Cruz said he was also focused on the upcoming Senate runoff in Georgia on Dec. 6. Senator Cruz reiterated his thoughts on his party's failure to take control of the Senate, a result he blames on the party.

Senator Cruz was one of 10 Republicans to vote against the reelection of Sen. Mitch McConnell as minority leader. McConnell secured an easy win against Sen. Rick Scott. Cruz wanted to delay the election until after the Georgia runoff. The Trump-backed candidate Herschel Walker is facing a tight race against incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock. The Democrats have already taken control of the Senate with 50 seats and the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Texas Tribune reports that Cruz wants the party to fight harder and is fighting to get the Republicans to block President Biden's plan to hire 87,000 IRS agents and instead redirect that money to securing the border. Texas Tribune reports that Senator Cruz did applaud the Republicans taking back Congress and hopes they can get some legislation passed through and investigate the "crimes" of President Joe Biden.