Former Gov. Rick Perry Supporting Legalizing Mobile Sports Betting

Sports teams and betting applications are hoping that a new fight will increase their chance of legalizing mobile sports betting in Texas. CBS DFW says Texas Sports Betting Alliance which has been fighting for this cause has hired former Texas Governor Rick Perry to be the new spokesman. Lawmakers are developing a bill that would legalize mobile and online sports betting, with the hopes to introduce it during the legislative session that begins in January.

You can't watch a sporting event on TV without seeing ads from sports betting platforms, just think about FanDuel. You can bet on a game or match on your phone in 35 states. However, Texas is not one of them. CBS DFW reports that Perry originally opposed the idea but now supports it in Texas. Perry told CBS DFW:

"We're going to have people betting on sporting events in the State of Texas, and you know what I think. That's okay. But it needs to be regulated. There needs to be oversight."

The Texas Sports Betting Alliance includes a handful of sports betting platforms and Texas' pro sports teams including the Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Stars, Dallas Mavericks, FC Dallas, and the Texas Rangers. Before the new bill can become law, the Texas Constitution needs to be changed. CBS DFW says that this means that a majority of State lawmakers in the House and Senate must approve it before sending it to the voters to decide on it. Gov. Perry said that he is speaking on behalf of the alliance, but is not lobbying for the organization.