Dallas, TX

Dallas VA Employees Face 10 Years in Prison for Embezzling 2.9M

Larry Lease

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dsazH_0jIx5Dmu00
Two former employees of the U.S. Department of Veteran's Affairs pleaded guilty for their role in a $2.9 million embezzlement scheme.Photo byRK/UnsplashonUnsplash

A pair of former employees of the U.S. Department of Veteran's Affairs have pled guilty for their role in a massive $2.9 million embezzlement scheme. Fox 4 reports that 56-year-old Randius McGlown and 54-year-old Charles Gates have both pleaded guilty to theft. Acting Special Agent in Charge Patrick Roche of the VA Office of Inspector General’s South Central Field Office told Fox 4:

"Using their official government positions to steal millions of taxpayer dollars is an egregious crime that diverts resources from deserving veterans and erodes public trust. These guilty pleas should send a clear message that the VA Office of Inspector General will diligently investigate those who would misuse their positions to commit fraud."

McGlown was the former inventory manager at the Dallas VA Medical Center and inputted a company he created, G4 Logistics, into the vendor system. Fox 4 reports that McGlown and Gates generated fake purchase orders of equipment and materials and used a VA Medical Center purchase card to pay the bills. However, none of these "purchases" were actually delivered. Instead, the money ended up being deposited into an account owned by someone identified as J.R. in court filings. Fox 4 reports that the unidentified J.R. withdrew the money and gave a majority of it to the pair, while he kept a small part of the money.

Fox 4 reports McGlown switched from G4 to another company that he also created, Caprice Electronics. Again he created fake invoices in an attempt to cover up crimes. The pair are now facing up to a decade in federal prison.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Dallas VA Medical Center# Dallas Medical Center embezzle# Dallas VA

Comments / 26

Published by

I specialize in crime, entertainment and political stories. I have spent eight years as a freelance writer and journalist.

Dallas, TX
3350 followers

More from Larry Lease

United States Looks to Upset England in FIFA World Cup

The Americans are considered the underdogs when they face off against England in their World Cup matchup.Photo byFauzan Saari/UnsplashonUnsplash. The United States is headed for a matchup against England on Friday, and nobody is expecting them to beat England. Dallas News reports that oddsmakers say the matchup is a massive mismatch. England currently ranks fifth in the world and previously made the semifinals of the last World Cup and reached the final in the last European Championship. The US men's National Team has done nothing even close to that. USMNT Coach Gregg Berhalter acknowledged to the media that the team hasn't achieved anything as a group on the global stage.

Read full story
Tarrant County, TX

Despite the Storms, Thousands Turn Out for YMCA Turkey Trots

Despite the rain, thousands turned out for the annual Tarrant County Turkey Trot.Photo byMiguel Amutio/UnsplashonUnsplash. There are two reasons you woke up early on Thanksgiving Day, one reason is to get started on the turkey. The other reason for thousands across North Texas is to lace up their running shoes. Despite the rainy weather, families stuck to their commitment to a longtime tradition of being a part of one of Tarrant County's largest events. From start to finish it's a long-lasting tradition that defines Thanksgiving Day in Fort Worth.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Ransomware Attack at Dallas Central Appraisal District Continues

The Dallas Central Appraisal District says it does not know when its website will come back online after a ransomware attack.Photo byRoonz NL/UnsplashonUnsplash. The Dallas Central Appraisal District was a victim of a recent ransomware attack earlier this month. The impact of the cyberattack has entered its third week as the DCAD website is still offline. NBC 5 reports that DCAD's Cheryl Jordan said IT employees are working hard to rebuild databases and get the website functional again. They are also trying to deal with the bad actors as they have locked them down. NBC 5 reports that the offline DCAD website has now been redirecting to the state-mandated landing page that counties are required to link to when setting the tax rate.

Read full story
Texas State

Texas Judge Rules Alex Jones Pay Sandy Hook Parents $49 Million in Defamation Case

A Texas Judge has decided not to apply a $750,000 cap on punitive damages, claiming it's unconstitutional.Photo byMarkus Spiske/UnsplashonUnsplash. Travis County District Court Judge Maya Guerra Gamble has ruled that Infowars host Alex Jones must pay the parents of a victim in the Sandy Hook shooting the full $49 million in damages. Texas Tribune reports that the judge made the ruling despite a Texas law that limits the amount of punitive damages that can be awarded in civil suits.

Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

Texas Gas Prices Falls Below $3 for the First Time Since January

Gas prices across North Texas are finally falling.Photo byYassine Khalfali/UnsplashonUnsplash. As millions of Texans hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, drivers are seeing some relief at the gas pump. Fox 4 reports that the average price for a gallon of regular gas is $2.97, down 13 cents from last week and 4 cents less than a year ago.

Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

Dallas Sports Commission for Multiple Games for World Cup 2026

The Dallas Sports Commission is hoping to be awarded 5 to 7 games, including the final for the 2026 World Cup.Photo byFauzan Saari/UnsplashonUnsplash. The Dallas Sports Commission is heading to Qatar next week to see what it takes to host a World Cup.Qatar is hosting the 2022 World Cup. Arlington was selected as one of 16 cities in North America to host games for the 2026 World Cup. Executive Director of the Dallas Sports Commission, Monica Paul told Fox 4:

Read full story

Sen. Ted Cruz Confirms a Run for a Third Term

Senator Ted Cruz announced that he is running for a third term, while not shooting down the possibility of running for President in 2024.Photo byPete Alexopoulous/UnsplashonUnsplash.

Read full story
48 comments
Texas State

Former Gov. Rick Perry Supporting Legalizing Mobile Sports Betting

Former Gov. Rick Perry is joining forces to show his support for finally legalizing online sports betting in Texas.Photo byTim Hart/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sports teams and betting applications are hoping that a new fight will increase their chance of legalizing mobile sports betting in Texas. CBS DFW says Texas Sports Betting Alliance which has been fighting for this cause has hired former Texas Governor Rick Perry to be the new spokesman. Lawmakers are developing a bill that would legalize mobile and online sports betting, with the hopes to introduce it during the legislative session that begins in January.

Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

Parking Spots Hard to Find at Love Field This Holiday Weekend

Dallas Love Field Airport officials are warning that parking spots are expected to fill up and suggest using Uber or Lyft.Photo byGabriel Tovar/UnsplashonUnsplash. Airports across the country are bracing for holiday travel this week. Dallas Love Field is working to get ahead of the problems and offering guidance to anyone traveling in the next few days. Fox 4 reports that there are still a few spaces available in parking lot C at Love Field Airport, but airport officials expect them to be filled over the next two days. Love Field is urging flyers to consider other parking options.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Texans Look to Observe 59th Anniversary of JFK's Assassination

Dallas residents are looking to pay respects on the anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.Photo byHistory in HD/UnsplashonUnsplash. The United States was forever changed fifty-nine years ago when three rounds were fired from a sniper's nest in downtown Dallas. Since that day when both President John F. Kennedy and Dallas police Officer J.D. Tippit were murdered, the city has struggled with how to properly acknowledge and observe Nov. 22, 1963. Dallas News reports that many buildings that played a part during that day are still standing. However, few who witnessed the assassination in person are still around to talk about that day. For locals, there are a few ways to observe and honor the day America lost its second president to an assassination.

Read full story
7 comments
Dallas, TX

USA Fans Packing DFW Bars for World Cup Matchup

The 2022 World Cup is drawing fans to local watch parties across North Texas.Photo byFauzan Saari/UnsplashonUnsplash. Local Dallas soccer fans are dressed wearing red, white, and blue and have flooded into local bars for watch parties for today's World Cup game between the United States and Wales. Fox 4 reports that several bars and restaurants opened early for fans to come watch the England and Iran match. Local soccer fan, Saul Castaneda told Fox 4:

Read full story
Harris County, TX

State Senator Expecting Criminal Charges in Harris County Election Investigation

Harris County has launched an investigation into issues that plagued polling locations on Election Day.Ernie Journeys/Unsplash. Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg has opened an investigation into the Nov. 8 election in Harris County. WFAA reports that the main question is, whether she will find anything criminal. According to State Sen. Paul Bettencourt, she will. Sen. Bettencourt told Inside Texas Politics and WFAA:

Read full story
11 comments
Dallas, TX

Two Bit Circus Amusement Park Set to Debut in Dallas

Two Bit Circus is opening a Dallas location at Park Lane.Carl Raw/Unsplash. The Dallas' Shops at Park Lane is welcoming Two Bit Circus to its offerings. Dallas News reports that Two Bit Circus is being described as a micro-amusement park filled with virtual reality, arcade games and interactive story rooms. The micro-amusement park covers a 35,000-square-foot space on the second level of the shopping center. Two Bit Circus President Kim Schaefer told Dallas News:

Read full story
Dallas County, TX

Dallas County D.A. John Creuzot Rescinds Controversial Theft Policy

Dallas County D.A. John Creuzot rescinds controversial policy.Matt Popovich/Unsplash. Dallas County Attorney General John Creuzot announced that he will rescind the controversial theft policy. Creuzot made the announcement to WFAA saying:

Read full story
4 comments
Denton County, TX

Denton County Fire Chief Faces a Decade in Prison if Convicted

Federal prosecutors accuse Troy Mac Hohenberger of using the firefighter retirement account for hundreds of thousands in personal expenses,.Jeremy McGilvrey/Unsplash. A fire chief in Denton County is accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from his employees' retirement fund and was recently arraigned in federal court in Plano. He now faces up to 10 years in prison if he is convicted. Fox 4 reports that Troy Mac Hohenberger was released from federal custody on Friday.

Read full story
2 comments

Doctor Accused of Poisoning Patients Ordered to Remain in Custody

A federal judge ruled a doctor accused of poisoning patients will remain in custody while he awaits trial.Martha Dominque/Unsplash. A doctor accused of poisoning 11 patients and a doctor at the surgical center where he worked will remain in custody while awaiting trial. Fox 4 reports that Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz's defense team filled a motion for the judge to reconsider his ruling.

Read full story

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes Sentenced to Federal Prison

Theranos Founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes has been sentenced to federal prison.Jeremy McGilvrey/Unsplash. Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced to 11 years and three months in federal prison. Holmes was convicted for her involvement in committing fraud which saw her company reach the heights of Silicon Valley before falling in grace.

Read full story
1 comments
Dallas County, TX

H-E-B and Central Pull Thousands of Pounds of Ground Beef from Shelves Amid Recall

Local grocers in Texas have pulled ground beef from their shelves amid a recent issued recall.Brittani Burns/Unsplash. Thousands of pounds of ground beef sold at local grocers H-E-B and Central Market have been recalled because the meat may possibly be contaminated. Dallas News reports that Tyson Foods recalled almost 94,000 pounds of ground beef after they received complaints from consumers who claimed to have found a reflective material in the meat.

Read full story
4 comments
Uvalde, TX

Former Uvalde Police Chief During Shooting Steps Down

Acting Uvalde police chief during school shooting steps down.Kenny Eliason/Unsplash. The acting Uvalde Police Chief who led the city's police department during the botched law enforcement response to the Uvalde school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers has resigned. Fox 4 reports that Lt. Mariano Pargas left the department voluntarily, but not clear if he resigned or retired. Pargas is now the second police leader to leave the department in the fallout since the shooting in May, when dozens of police officers waited over an hour to confront the active shooter inside a classroom.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy