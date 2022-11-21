Dallas VA Employees Face 10 Years in Prison for Embezzling 2.9M

Two former employees of the U.S. Department of Veteran's Affairs pleaded guilty for their role in a $2.9 million embezzlement scheme. Photo by RK/Unsplash on Unsplash

A pair of former employees of the U.S. Department of Veteran's Affairs have pled guilty for their role in a massive $2.9 million embezzlement scheme. Fox 4 reports that 56-year-old Randius McGlown and 54-year-old Charles Gates have both pleaded guilty to theft. Acting Special Agent in Charge Patrick Roche of the VA Office of Inspector General’s South Central Field Office told Fox 4:

"Using their official government positions to steal millions of taxpayer dollars is an egregious crime that diverts resources from deserving veterans and erodes public trust. These guilty pleas should send a clear message that the VA Office of Inspector General will diligently investigate those who would misuse their positions to commit fraud."

McGlown was the former inventory manager at the Dallas VA Medical Center and inputted a company he created, G4 Logistics, into the vendor system. Fox 4 reports that McGlown and Gates generated fake purchase orders of equipment and materials and used a VA Medical Center purchase card to pay the bills. However, none of these "purchases" were actually delivered. Instead, the money ended up being deposited into an account owned by someone identified as J.R. in court filings. Fox 4 reports that the unidentified J.R. withdrew the money and gave a majority of it to the pair, while he kept a small part of the money.

Fox 4 reports McGlown switched from G4 to another company that he also created, Caprice Electronics. Again he created fake invoices in an attempt to cover up crimes. The pair are now facing up to a decade in federal prison.