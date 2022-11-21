USA Fans Packing DFW Bars for World Cup Matchup

The 2022 World Cup is drawing fans to local watch parties across North Texas. Photo by Fauzan Saari/Unsplash on Unsplash

Local Dallas soccer fans are dressed wearing red, white, and blue and have flooded into local bars for watch parties for today's World Cup game between the United States and Wales. Fox 4 reports that several bars and restaurants opened early for fans to come watch the England and Iran match. Local soccer fan, Saul Castaneda told Fox 4:

"I'm happy to see everybody win. I'm more excited about the matches, seeing exciting games and how it all ends up."

Dubliner owner Peter Kenny also told Fox 4 the benefit of the World Cup to their bar.

"It's entertainment, it's fun. I love the World Cup. It's great to see everyone get together, support their teams no matter what team it is. We enjoy it and it brings extra business for sure."

Fox 4 reports the last time the US Men's National Team reached the World Cup was in 2014 when they played in Brazil. The USMNT is facing pressure to perform well this year as they compete against some strong teams including England. Dallas fans have taken to the streets to show their support for their local players.

Ted Lasso-inspired billboards have popped up across the region, showing support for local players Jesus Ferreira, Kellyn Acosta, and Weston McKennie. Fox 4 reports that some Dallas artists have painted murals of Ferreira and McKennie. North Texas will soon be host to some World Cup matches in 2026, which will sure create some exciting watch parties with fans from all over the world.