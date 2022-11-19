Denton County Fire Chief Faces a Decade in Prison if Convicted

Federal prosecutors accuse Troy Mac Hohenberger of using the firefighter retirement account for hundreds of thousands in personal expenses,. Jeremy McGilvrey/Unsplash

A fire chief in Denton County is accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from his employees' retirement fund and was recently arraigned in federal court in Plano. He now faces up to 10 years in prison if he is convicted. Fox 4 reports that Troy Mac Hohenberger was released from federal custody on Friday.

Hohenberger was once the chief of the Argyle Fire District and had control of employee contributions to the retirement accounts. Fox 4 reports that it's alleged that some of the funds went into an operating account and later Hohenberger used it as an account for his personal expenses. The credit card charges included more than $350,000 in cash advances made at multiple casinos.

Fox 4 reports that the indictment alleges that the former chief used over $50,000 to pay for business expenses of a business located in Hawaii that was run by a family member. He also used the operating account to pay charges made to his personal credit cards for expenses including meals, travel expenses, retail purchases and medical and dental expenses. It's also alleged that from 2018 to May 2021, Hohenberger made eighty payments to his own credit card accounts costing more than $490,000.

They are also accusing him of fraud and making false statements. He claimed on forms that he had transferred retirement funds into proper accounts when he was alleged to not have. Law enforcement arrested Hohenberg as he was returning from a trip to Las Vegas. Fox 4 says that he is also facing a civil lawsuit based on many of the same allegations.

It's being alleged that Hohenberger from 2018 to 2021 either accessed, stole, used, embezzled and abstracted, and converted funds from the operating account to his own personal use.