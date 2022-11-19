Doctor Accused of Poisoning Patients Ordered to Remain in Custody

A federal judge ruled a doctor accused of poisoning patients will remain in custody while he awaits trial. Martha Dominque/Unsplash

A doctor accused of poisoning 11 patients and a doctor at the surgical center where he worked will remain in custody while awaiting trial. Fox 4 reports that Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz's defense team filled a motion for the judge to reconsider his ruling.

Prosecutors have argued video evidence of Dr. Ortiz placing IV bags into a warmer at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, leaves no doubt about what he did. Fox 4 reports that prosecutors allege 11 patients suffered cardiac emergencies and Dr. Melanie Kaspar was killed by Dr. Ortiz inserting dangerous drugs into the bags. Prosecutors filed a motion this week which stated:

"the defense incorrectly attempts to downplay the government’s case as built on ‘inferences’ but it ignores the fact that Ortiz was caught redhanded on video inexplicably placing IV bags in the facility’s warmer minutes before nurses took bags out of the exact same location and then patients who were administered those bags experienced severe medical emergencies a short time after that."

Fox 4 reports that Dr. Ortiz was interviewed from jail where he claimed that there was no video of him taking the drugs out of a medicine cabinet. During the interview, Ortiz attempted to blame another doctor at the same facility for the poisonings, but the doctor mentioned did not place IV bags in the warmer. According to testimony, Dr. Ortiz had 30 complaints against him at the hospital. Fox 4 reports that the defense questioned the severity of Dr. Ortiz's previous incidents. The judge eventually ruled that there was clear evidence that Dr. Ortiz would be a danger to witnesses and co-workers.