Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes Sentenced to Federal Prison

Theranos Founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes has been sentenced to federal prison. Jeremy McGilvrey/Unsplash

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced to 11 years and three months in federal prison. Holmes was convicted for her involvement in committing fraud which saw her company reach the heights of Silicon Valley before falling in grace.

Fox 4 reports Holmes was convicted on four counts of lying to investors about technology and the company's financial health. She was originally facing a possible maximum of 20 years in prison. She told the court she regrets her mistakes and then summed up her feelings with a poem saying,"Yesterday I tried to change world," "Today I'm wise, and want to change myself."

The presiding Judge Edward Davilia said the case was troubling on multiple levels. The Judge ordered Ms. Holmes to surrender to the authorities on April 27, 2023. Before being plagued by scandal and fraud, Theranos was once valued at nearly $9 billion. Fox 4 reports Theranos managed to grow so fast because of its hype and the charisma of its founder Elizabeth Holmes. Holmes was able to pitch investors from high society, including multiple U.S. senators and former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, who became board members.

Holmes upsold the technology, but in reality it was just repurposed available blood analysis technology able to run on smaller amounts of blood. Former Theranos employees testified during the trial that the company woul delete certain results from the tests to make sure their machines seem more accurate. It was also alleged that company executives falsified corporate reports including inflating revenues. Federal prosecutor Jeff Schenk said Elizabeth Holmes' actions were not just callous but criminal.

Elizabeth Holmes ended up pleading not guilty, shifting blame on former Theranos president and COO Ramesh Balwani. Holmes claimed Balwani lied to her about the company's financial models. Balwani was convicted of fraud in July and is being sentenced on Dec. 7.