Ticketmaster Cancels Public Sale of Taylor Swift Tour

Ticketmaster was forced to cancel the public sale of Taylor Swift's upcoming tour. Omid Armin/Unsplash

Ticketmaster announced that it was forced to cancel the public sale of Taylor Swift's upcoming "The Eras" tour. Ticketmaster made the announcement on Twitter saying:

"Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled."

A massive presale rush for tickets left fans frustrated. Those who were hoping to get tickets were left with hourslong waits and a website that often crashed, putting them back to the beginning of a virtual line with thousands ahead of them. Fox 4 said that Swift added 17 dates to her U.S. tour, which starts in March in Arizona and wraps up in August in Los Angeles. The tour includes 52 concerts.

Taylor Swift's representatives have not commented on the cancellation of the public sale. Ticketmaster issued a full statement saying the presale set site records and admitted that they failed to provide the smooth ticket-buying experience it hoped for. Ticketmaster issued a full statement saying:

"The biggest venues and artists turn to us because we have the leading ticketing technology in the world — that doesn’t mean it’s perfect, and clearly for Taylor’s on sale it wasn’t. But we’re always working to improve the ticket buying experience,"

Fox 4 reports that Ticketmaster has more than 3.5 million people had pre-registered for the Taylor's Verified Fan Sale. Usually, 40% of fans invited to purchase tickets actually do and only buy an average of three tickets. This resulted in 1.5 million fans were invited to buy Taylor Swift concert tickets, while 2 million were waitlisted. Ticketmaster said that bot attacks as well as fans without invite codes drove high traffic on the site, causing 3.5 billion total system requests.