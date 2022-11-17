The Texas Rangers will Host the 2024 MLB All Star Game

The 2024 MLB All-Star Game is headed to Globe Life Park. Daniel Lee/Unsplash

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has announced that the 2024 MLB All-Star Game will take place at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers. Fox 4 reports Manfred released a statement announcing the news:

"Major League Baseball is pleased to award the 2024 All-Star Game to the Rangers and the Cities of Arlington and Fort Worth, which presented a robust bid for All-Star Week. The Rangers stepped up under difficult circumstances and Globe Life Field served as terrific host for the 2020 Postseason, including the World Series. We are excited to once again feature Baseball’s newest ballpark on a global stage next summer."

Globe Life Field is Arlington's newest stadium, completed in 2020 and hosted the World Series in 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Rangers Majority Owner Ray Davis said that the organization is honored to be selected to host the All-Star Game. They look forward to welcoming the most talented baseball players to show off their skills in one of the best stadiums in the country. Globe Life Field and Arlington's Entertainment District are ready to host 2024 All-Star Week for fans all over the world.

The last time Arlington hosted the All-Star Game was back in 1995. Fort Worth was also instrumental in bringing the game to Arlington. Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker told Fox 4:

"The City of Fort Worth and the City of Arlington work well together to attract these high-profile events to benefit Tarrant County," "We are thrilled to offer our world-class amenities to support the hosting of the All-Star Game and All-Star Week festivities in Arlington."

This is just the latest large sporting event to come to Arlington. It was previously announced that Arlington would be one of the locations to host the 2026 World Cup.