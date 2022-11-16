Former Pres. Donald Trump Announces another Run for President

Former President Donald Trump announced his 2024 campaign for a second term. History HD/Unsplash

Former President Donald Trump announced that he will launch a third White House campaign, marking the start to the 2024 race for the White House. The announcement by Trump came just a week after a GOP disaster at the midterm elections. WFAA reports that this announcement will now force Republicans to decide whether to accept a candidate that pushed American democracy to the edge. During his announcement, former President Trump said:

“In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” “I am running because I believe the world has not yet seen the true glory of what this nation can be,” “We will again put America first,”

Trump made the announcement to an audience full of supporters, club members and media at his Mar-a-Lago club. Trump launched his campaign during a time of political instability. He hoped to launch his campaign in the wake of a massive GOP midterm victory. However, that didn't happen and Democrats maintained control of the Senate and leave the GOP with a slim majority in the House. The former president still have support among the GOP base, but other key Republicans including Vice President Mike Pence are taking steps towards launching their own campaign.

WFAA reports that another campaign by Trump is a surprising turn, in part to being the first to be impeached twice and whose presidency ended with his followers storming the Capitol in an attempt to halt the transition of power.