Salvation Army Asking for More Angel Tree Adoptions

The Salvation Army is calling for more people to 'Adopt an Angel.' Alsu Vershinina/Unsplash

Thanksgiving is just a week away, but the preparations for Christmas has already been begun for many families as they get into the holiday spirit. However, some in North Texas will struggle and may not see a present under the tree. NBC 5 reports that people are being asked to help adopt a person in need through the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program.

The program has been around since 1979 and has helped millions around the country in need during the holidays. Christina Cavalier, Senior Director of Community Relations at the Salvation Army of North Texas told NBC 5:

"The Salvation Army is expecting to see an increase in demand in need, we've already seen a 20% increase in requests for our Angel Tree program."

The North Texas Salvation Army has seen an increase of people using their food pantries and the shelters are full. The Salvation Army are attributing to an increase in need to a post-pandemic world, inflation and soaring grocery prices. Those who want to help can "Adopt an Angel" online and choose either a boy or girl and which age range. After picking a person in need, they go shop for the gift and then drop them off at a nearby Salvation Army Christmas Distribution Center. Cavalier told Fox 4 that they can drop off their gifts at malls across North Texas and they will distribute to those in need.

NBC 5 reports that people can also adopt a "Forgotten Angel," in person at participating Walmart and mall locations. The Salvation Army says that a "forgotten angel," is one who were adopted but their wishes were left unfulfilled and are still in need of a gift."