After the B-17 Airshow Crash, Only Nine Remain Airworthy

The B-17 had a long and storied life in the military. Travis DeLong/Unsplash

The United States ended up building almost 13,000 B-17 Flying Fortress bombers for World War II and now only nine of the historic planes are airworthy. Fox 4 reports that six people died in Saturday's crash at the Dallas World War II airshow. Footage released by witnesses shows a vintage P-63 banking towards the B-17 and colliding with the bomber.

The NTSB has begun an investigation to determine the cause of the crash, but will be complicated by the fact that neither plane carried a flight data recorder. The age of the plane is its allure. The B-17 was once the primary heavy bomber built during World War II. The plane carried a crew of 10, many manned gun turrets from the plane's nose to its tail. The gunners were focused on spotting and shooting down enemies while the bomber completed its mission.

Fox 4 reports that the B-17 dropped more bombs than any type of plane in World War II and was mainly used in Europe. The B-17 also saw action in the Pacific. The B-17 became known for their survivability, bringing their crews home despite being heavily damaged. Fox 4 reports that the most famous B-17 is the Memphis Belle.

Between 1937 and 1945, over 12,000 B-17s were built. Around 4,000 were destroyed during the war. Most have now been retired or destroyed. Today 45 have survived in complete form. Of those 45, only nine are airworthy. Fox 4 reports that many of the non-flying B-17s are held at museums around the world or are currently being restored.