Keller ISD Votes to Ban Books on Gender Fluidity

The Keller Independent School District board voted for a measure that prohibits library books across all schools that include the topic of gender fluidity. Fox 4 reports that there was a very heated discussion about allowing some employees to be armed on campuses.

School board meetings have become politically heated and the one in Keller was no different. The Keller ISD board of trustees faced two very controversial issues before them. The first was discussing the depiction of gender fluidity that would add to a list of topics that would lead to a book being removed from school libraries.

Parents, community leaders, and others gave their thoughts for and against the removal of books that include gender identity from all school campuses. This debate comes after a book called "Gender Queer" was removed from a local school library. Just this past summer, a list was compiled of 40 books that were removed to see if they were approved based on the district's books policy. Fox 4 reports that the Keller ISD's decision upset parents and students, with some holding signs criticizing the proposal.

However, others praised the board's decision. Fox 4 reports that one parent told the district:

"Unfortunately, from where I stand, it appears that their lives simply don’t matter to you," "Y’all would rather punch down on a marginalized group than stand up for all KISD kids. I promise you my child is not a political agenda."

Fox 4 reports that the Keller ISD moved to discuss the arming of district employees, possibly including teachers. This comes as the state looks for ways to prevent what happened in Uvalde. Opponents say it isn't safe. Others say trained teachers should be armed.