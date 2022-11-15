Amazon Cutting 10,000 Jobs in Massive Downsizing

Amazon is getting ready to cut nearly 10,000 jobs amid the holiday season. Bryan Angelo/Unsplash

Amazon is getting ready to cut nearly 10,000 jobs, the largest reduction at the e-commerce giant as it braces for a possible recession. Dallas News reports that the layoffs could start this week and will target Amazon's devices group, responsible for the Echo products and Alexa digital assistant. Amazon's retail teams and human resources are also expected to be a part of the massive job cut.

This is all part of the company's annual planning process, with teams looking for where to reduce headcount. CEO Andy Jassy is focused on streamlining operations amid slowing sales growth. Dallas News reports that the company expects the holiday sales period would be the slowest in its history. Dallas News report that to some Amazon employees, this is the most severe cost-cutting that they have ever experienced.

Shares of Amazon fell about 1.4% in New York. The eCommerce giant has spent the year adjusting to a sharp slowdown in growth as shoppers returned to pre-pandemic habits. Amazon has delayed warehouse openings and halted hiring in the retail groups, before expanding the hiring freeze across the corporate groups.

Dallas News reports that Amazon employed 1.5 million people at the end of September, the vast majority are hourly employees who pack and ship orders in warehouses or work in Whole Foods Market and other retail stores. Amazon's Devices and Services group is expected to be the most vulnerable following years of expansion. The group's voice-activated devices have not turned into a must-have among consumers. Back in the early 2000s, Amazon fired thousands to survive the dotcom bust.