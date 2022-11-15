Gov. Greg Abbott Wants Investigation into Harris County Election

Harris County was plagued by problems at polling centers. Red Dot/Unsplash

After voters complained about problems on Election Day, Governor Greg Abbott has called for an investigation of alleged election improprieties. Dallas News reports Harris County experienced problems at multiple polling locations, which lead to advocacy groups suing to keep polls open an extra hour. The lawsuit led to the Texas Supreme Court requiring all votes cast by anyone who arrived at polls after the 7 p.m. closing time to be set aside from the total count. Gov. Greg Abbott released a press release to Dallas News saying:

"The allegations of election improprieties in our state's largest county may result from anything ranging from malfeasance to blatant criminal conduct," "Voters in Harris County deserve to know what happened. Integrity in the election process is essential. To achieve that standard, a thorough investigation is warranted."

Gov. Abbott has called on the Secretary of State, the Attorney General's office, and the Texas Rangers to launch an investigation of Harris County's election department. Secretary of State John Scott also filed a statement confirming that the government's complaint was forwarded to the attorney general and the Harris County district attorney.

Dallas News reports that Houston Republican Senator Paul Bettencourt supports an investigation. Sen. Bettencourt has been in touch with state leaders about issues that plagued Harris County's election, including a lack of paper ballots at multiple polling locations. Dallas News reports that Harris County top election officials have faced complaints about wait times at polling centers and poll workers saying they weren't getting paid on time.