Police Stats Show 1 in 3 Murder Suspects Released on Bail

Dallas PD is looking to deal with the multitude of murders being released on bail. Aj Colores/Unsplash

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia has been frustrated with violent criminals being released on bail. Fox 4 reports that now the department has the statistics to back up the claims. Garcia hired a criminologist, Dr. Michael Smith, to take a closer look into the numbers and what it means.

Smith analyzed 464 violent crime suspects arrested last year and tracked them until May 2022. Smith found 187 were in custody or transferred to other agencies, but the majority were released bail. Fox 4 reports that 62 of them were arrested again before May 15. Garcia spoke during a Public Safety Meeting on Tuesday saying:

"As long as we see these type of numbers, we don't have any business saying we take gun crime seriously," "I've never met a neighborhood ask for less police. I've also never met a neighborhood in Dallas impacted by violent crime that's asked for less accountability of violent criminals."

Chief Garcia said that it's unfair to the families of those murdered. Dallas City Councilwoman Cara Mendelsohn asked if there was a way to learn the case dispositions of a specific judge. Fox 4 says that Dr. Smith that it would be doable but is not sure how to even do it. Dr. Smith noted that all the information needed is public, but not easily accessible. Dallas City Council members want to use the information to have a conversation with lawmakers about making this information easier to access. Dr. Smith is set to do a similar study in San Antonio.