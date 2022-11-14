Dallas, TX

NTSB Investigation into Air Show Crash could take 18 Months to Complete

The NTSB investigation is expected to take 18 months to complete.Tim Photoguy/Unsplash

Investigation into the midair collision between two World War II planes is now run by the National Transportation Safety Board. Six people were killed when a P-63 Kingcobra crashed into a B-17 Flying Fortress during the Wings Over Dallas Air Show on Saturday. Fox 4 reports the crash was witnessed by 4,000 to 6,000 spectators.

The NTSB quickly arrived to investigate the crash on Saturday night. quickly. They are expected to give an update on their findings at Dallas Executive Airport on Monday. The NTSB always releases a preliminary report within a month or two. A final report usually takes up to 18 months to complete.

The NTSB investigators have been collecting remnants of the planes while trying to figure out what happened. Fox 4 reports that the NTSB doesn't know if the two planes were approved to fly at the same height. NTSB's Michael Graham told Fox 4:

"This is the beginning of a long process. We will not jump to any conclusions," "One of the things we would probably, most likely, be trying to determine is why those aircraft were at co-altitude in the same airspace at the same time."

NTSB has been moving wreckage from the airfield to a different location to better analyze it. Graham also said it would be a while before they know anything about what caused the crash. Fox 4 reports that footage that NBC 5 obtained, makes it appear that the P-63 was turning when it crashed into the B-17, slicing the bomber in half and destroying the single-engine fighter. In a matter of seconds, the planes tumbled to the ground and burst into flames.

# Dallas Executive Airport# Dallas airshow crash# B17 bomber crash

