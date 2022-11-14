New Bank Opens on High School Campus Teaching Students about Finances

The bank has another branch at Allen High School and officers told us they are always talking to other schools about partnerships. Jonathan Cooper/Unsplash

Despite living in a technologically driven world, a physical bank has opened on the grounds of Little Elm High School, aimed at teaching a course in financial literacy. One student, Hailey Birch, told NBC 5 that as a manager at the branch, she's been challenged with not knowing anything about financial literacy. For her, it's more than just another class. Another student, Amanda Bonilla, told NBC 5:

"It's only me, my mom, and my younger sister, and financially we've never been financially stable, so now that I know about financial literacy and have a good career path."

According to NBC 5, Amanda is looking to have a career in finance and has already set up a retirement account, and is now saving for a car. The branch gives out money for good grades and teaches all students whether they're in the class or not. Another student, Chloe Carpenter is a bank customer and told NBC 5:

"I referee soccer and work at an ice cream shop so I used to bring in a lot of cash," "I used to be at a different bank, I didn't know the banker's name but I know Ray. I'm able to talk to him and see him."

The bank is a winner too in this unique partnership, they were able to add a branch to Little Elm. The students have said they are having fun but are being stressed out, they're getting trained to handle rates of return and robberies. The bank opened a branch at Allen High School and is looking to expand and partner with other schools.