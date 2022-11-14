Dallas, TX

Historic Planes Involved in Mid-Air Collision during Veterans Day Air Show

Two military planes from World War II collided mid-air during a Veterans Day air show at Dallas Executive Airport .Tim Photoguy/Unsplash

Two military planes from the World War II era collided mid-air during a Veterans Day air show in Dallas. The plane crash occurred during the Commemorative Air Force's Wings over Dallas Airshow. Fox 4 reports that there were between 4,000 to 6,000 spectators in attendance.

Witness video footage showed the planes colliding and then exploding into flames after falling to the ground. Debris fell across the south end of the airport to Highway 67 and a strip mall on the opposite side. The Federal Aviation Administration released a statement just moments after the crash saying:

"A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow at Dallas Executive Airport in Texas around 1:20 p.m. local time Saturday. At this time, it is unknown how many people were on both aircraft."

The CAF has not identified the number of casualties. WFAA reports that a B-17 has a crew of about for to five people and the P-63 is a single-pilot fighter aircraft. Six people are dead. The Allied Pilots Association announced on Twitter that two of its members were killed in the crash. CAF owns more than 180 aircraft that are used in air shows across the country. The people flying these aircraft are volunteers and retired pilots, who undergo a strict training process.

The NTSB will now do a thorough and complete investigation and will release a preliminary report at a later date. WFAA reports that the Dallas Executive Airport remains closed amid the ongoing investigation.

# Dallas Executive Airport# Dallas Veterans Day Airshow# Airshow airplane crash

