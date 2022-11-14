Yellowstone Filming in North Texas Next Week

Paramount is filming Yellowstone in Venus, Texas. Austin Ferrington/Unsplash

Venus city officials in Johnson County have confirmed that the popular Western drama is filming a scene in downtown Venus. Venus Mayor James Burgess announced on Facebook that Yellowstone is coming to Venus and urged residents to skip driving in the downtown area. WFAA reports that Mayor Burgess had just recently written about Yellowstone's connections to Texas, including the fact that the show's creator, Taylor Sheridan calls the state home.

Yellowstone has previously filmed scenes in West Texas and horses from North Texas have appeared on the show. Venus has also been the site for many shows and films including Walker Texas Ranger, Bonnie and Clyde and Born on the 4th of July. WFAA reports that Season 5 premieres Sunday, so they don't know if production is re-shooting a scene or if the show is behind in production. Burgess told WFAA that the city was notified that Paramount Network was scouting the city as a possible location to film and then they were notified that Venus was chosen as its spot. The historic town square was chosen because it closely resembles a town in Montana.

The season 5 trailer teases Kevin Costner's character becoming the Governor of Montana. The mayor told WFAA that the scene involves a stage, a crowd of 150 extras, and a speech. This could mean that Kevin Costner could be in Venus on Tuesday. Many of the storefronts in downtown Venus have the look that would make you believe they are in Montana. Paramount put out a call for 150 extras, with 500 signing up.