Crypto Giant FTX Filed for Bankruptcy Amid Scrutiny from Texas Regulators

Crypto giant FTX filed for bankruptcy as CEO resigns in shocking downfall. Kanchana/Unsplash

The crypto firm giant FTX Trading filed for bankruptcy on Friday, while its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried resigned as CEO. Texas Tribune reports that Bankman-Fried sent a tweet apologizing that they ended up where they are now. He still hopes that they can recover.

FTX Trading and Bankman-Fried were being investigated by the Texas State Securities Board since October, over whether they were offering unregistered securities to Texans through their crypto account. Texas Tribune reports that FTX Trading and FTX US are not registered to sell securities in Texas but they are operating legally because they have an active application for a pending license. FTX Trading's collapse came after a competitor questioned FTX's viability and declined to buy out the company. Texas Tribune also noted that investors rushed to cash out their deposits.

The bankruptcy was filed in Delaware and it allows FTX Trading with FTX Group seeks to allow the group to develop a process to maximize recoveries for stakeholders. According to Texas Tribune, Bankman-Fried saw his assets go from $16 billion to zero in days as a result of his crypto empire collapsing. Bankman-Fried was a supporter of the Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke who lost.

Texas Tribune reports that securities regulators froze some of FTX's assets on Thursday. FTX is facing investigations from the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission. Bankman-Fried had once been a face of the crypto industry, securing a fortune reaching $25 billion. Texas Tribune reports that Bankman-Fried was seen as one who would step in and rescue struggling companies.