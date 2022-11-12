Dallas, TX

Freeze Warning Issued for Parts of North Texas

Larry Lease

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xCrsT_0j83mCl700
Parts of North Texas has been placed under a freeze warning.RK/Unsplash

The cold front that bogged down on North Texas, forcing the cancellation of the Veteran's Day Parade in Dallas is sticking around for the weekend. Dallas News says that while it's sunny, it's still necessary to bundle up. Saturday is set to remain chilly in the mid-50s with a slight wind.

Temperatures are expected to drop Saturday evening through Sunday morning to the low 30s. The Dallas-Fort Worth area will see low temperatures of 34 degrees with windy conditions. Dallas News reports that the cold temperatures come after Wednesday and Thursday saw temperatures reach the 80s. Dallas News reports that counties across west and northwest Texas are under a freeze warning from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Saturday. The city of Dallas is monitoring the weather outlook and will implement its inclement Weather Initiative if deemed necessary.

Dallas public library branches and recreation centers serve as warming stations during regular daytime operating hours. Dallas News reports that they will bring unhoused residents to emergency overnight shelters. Next week brings more rain, along with another system Monday through Monday night, and potentially more rain later in the week. The December weather has arrived, ahead of schedule and the city is reminding residents to dress warm and bring in houseplants as the temperatures potentially kill your plants. Fox 4 encourages residents to make sure their pets and livestock have appropriate shelter from the cold weather as well as outdoor plumbing should be insulated. It appears the winter season has finally arrived in North Texas.

# Dallas weather# North Texas freeze warning# freeze temperature# Dallas

Dallas, TX
