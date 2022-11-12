Fuel Pump Fire Halts Flight at DFW International Airport

A fuel pump fire halted dozens of flights at the DFW Airport Briana Tozour/Unsplash

DFW International Airport was forced to halt flights into the airport after a fuel pump fire broke out. The Federal Aviation Administration was forced to issue a ground stop for departures to DFW Airport, before 10 a.m. Dallas News reported it was a decision meant to slow traffic into the airport. Despite the order by the FAA, some flights were still arriving, although multiple flights were delayed. The FAA lifted the ground stop around 12:30 p.m.

American Airlines delayed some flights as it waited for congestion cleared. DFW Airport sent out a tweet confirming the fire at a fuel pump saying:

"This morning, there was a fire at one of the fuel pumps at DFW Airport," "Our DPS team responded immediately and were able to put the fire out and shut off the affected pump."

By the afternoon, the fuel contractor restored service to the fueling facility. Travelers were told to check flight delays with their airline. According to Dallas News, 55 flights were canceled at DFW Airport, a normal amount with storms coming through. However, over a third of all flights were delayed. American Airlines spokeswoman Gianna Urgo released a statement to Dallas News saying:

"We are aware of a brief fire at the DFW Airport fuel facility this morning, which caused a temporary outage in fuel activity," "The issue has been resolved and our team is working to minimize disruptions to our operation and customers."

Dallas News reported that thunderstorms passing through the area added to the delays for incoming flights at DFW Airport and Dallas Love Field.