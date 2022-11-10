Fort Worth City Rejects Proposed Police Advisory Board

Fort Worth city council rejects a proposed police advisory board. RK/Unsplash

The Fort Worth City Council rejected a proposed police advisory board. The Fort Worth Race and Culture Task Force proposed the advisory board as a way to make the Fort Worth Police Department more transparent to the public. NBC 5 reports that the proposal was rejected by a 5 to 4 vote.

This proposed board would not have been an oversight board but rather an advisory board. Its members would review police policy and practices and recommend changes to the police chief. The members would not be able to implement policy changes themselves. Former task force co-chair Bob Ray Sanders spoke at the Fort Worth city council meeting in support of the board's creation and told them:

“I’m not just disappointed. I’m very disappointed,”“Listening to that debate and listening to the people who came up and presented to the council, I saw the racial divide in Fort Worth clearer than it had been to me in a while.”

NBC 5 says that supporters say they agreed it could add transparency and fix some of the distrust of police in the communities. Opponents of the board had concerns about requirements for members. NBC 5 says that members could not be convicted of a felony or be a current law enforcement officer. Members also could not be related to a current or former police officer. One of the opponents told the council:

“How can a group of people with no expertise in law enforcement be deemed judge and jury over our police officers?” “This is highly inappropriate, and will cause division and contention between Fort Worth police officers and community members.”

Supporters of the board said they hope it will have a future in Fort Worth, but it's unclear when that could happen.