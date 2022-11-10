Two Texans Named to U.S. FIFA World Cup Roster

The U.S. Men's National Team has announced their roster for the upcoming 2022 World Cup. Travel Nomades/Unsplash

FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira has been named to the United States World Cup team. Dallas News reports that Paul Arriola was not chosen, despite playing in five of the U.S. World Cup qualification matches. Dallas News reports the decision on the final roster for the upcoming FIFA World Cup was made by U.S. manager Greg Berhalter and his team was announced during an event in New York. According to Dallas News Berhalter said:

"Jesus has been good for us, and a guy that understands the game plan and how to execute it."

Berhalter called Jesus earlier in the week to tell him he'd be included on the roster. Ferreira is a Colombian-American who relocated to North Texas when his father joined FC Dallas, Ferreira became an American citizen in late 2019. He was quick to make his mark with the Stars and Stripes, scoring multiple times in a 2021 friendly match and scoring a goal in World Cup qualification and four goals in Concacaf Nations League.

Dallas News reporters Ferreira said he wanted to play with Colombia because that's his home and his father played there. However, things didn't work out, but the U.S. was able to give him the opportunity he wanted. Midfielder Weston McKennie is another local Texan and came through the FCD youth system. McKennie did not play for FCD and instead signed a contract with German side Schalke when he turned 18. He then played for Juventus and became a strong player for the club.

Walker Zimmerman is another player with ties to the area, and starting his career with FCD. He later moved on to LAFC and Nashville SC. The U.S. men's national team opens the tournament Nov. 21 against Wales, England on Nov. 25 and Iran on Nov. 29.