Texas Voters Motivated by Inflation Concerns More than Border Security

Texas voters more concerned with the economy than border security. RK/Unsplash

Now with Election Day over for Texas and most of the country, voters are revealing what issues were more important to them. Polls throughout Texas showed that North Texas voters voted based on issues including abortion, gun policy, inflation, and rising prices. One businesswoman, Tina Aviles, told Dallas News that she was telling people to buy groceries or gas and then vote. She was voting about the economy. A Democrat and military veteran, Brendan Farnsworth said he based his vote on fighting back against stricter abortion laws.

Dallas News reports these views were shared nationally, inflation and abortion were among the top issues motivating voters in yesterday's midterm elections, along with crime and gun policy. Dallas News reports that only one out of 10 voters said immigration was their top issue in deciding how to vote. Texas has become a hotbed for cultural wars, especially when it concerns immigration and border security.

Governor Greg Abbott defeated Beto O'Rourke, who spent $4 billion of state money to send the Texas National Guard and Department of Public Safety personnel to the border. He also bused 13,000 migrants from the border to New York City, Chicago and Washington D.C. Dallas News reports that a University of Texas Poll found that 24% of voters said securing the border was the most important issue facing the state. Meanwhile, 18% of Democrats say gun control is the top issue. Dallas News reports that other voters were driven by the turbulent economy, rising inflation, high gas prices, and the cost of living.