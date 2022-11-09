Two Dead inside Dallas County Medical Examiner's Building

Two are left dead from a murder-suicide inside the Dallas Medical Examiner's building. RK/Unsplash

Two people were left dead in a murder-suicide inside the building that is home to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office. NBC 5 reports that local police, sheriff's deputies, and county marshals responded at 4:45 p.m. to shots fired inside the building. One man and a woman were found dead inside the building. Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown told NBC 5 and other reporters:

"We responded to an active shooter situation here," Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown told reporters. "We got here, and two subjects were deceased. We are not looking for any suspects at this time."

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins addressed the situation and told reporters that there appeared to no longer be a threat to the public. Law enforcement searched the medical examiner building and the nearby Dallas County Health and Human Services building. NBC 5 reports that both buildings were evacuated. One employee, Felicia Bendall told NBC 5:

“I’m just looking around and seeing all of the officers, the helicopters and, oh my God, the guns. It’s just scary because you know, a bullet doesn’t have a name on it."

Jenkins said there would be grief counseling for anyone who needs it. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office is the lead on the investigation. The suspect was able to get into the building through an employee entrance. The names of the two victims have not been released. NBC 5 reports that Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price said the murder-suicide involved a husband and wife. The shooter killed his wife, who was an employee at the medical examiner's office.