Denton Voters Approved Measure to Decriminalize Marijuana

Denton voters have approved a measure to decriminalize the possession of marijuana. Enrique Macias/Unsplash

Voters in Denton have agreed to decriminalize marijuana. Fox 4 reports that Proposition B earned over 70 percent of the vote. Under Proposition B, Denton police will not issue citations or arrests for under two ounces of marijuana, except in cases with felony-level narcotics. This measure will also ban city funds from being used on THC testing and will no longer allow police to use the smell as probable cause for search and seizure.

Proposition B ended up on the ballot after 3,000 people signed a petition. One voter, Zachary Holmes told Fox 4:

"I know people who are in jail for marijuana right now, but it’s million-dollar industry, so that’s my stand on it," "You’ve never seen a person on pot, no matter how high they get, cause a problem only. Only meth, fentanyl, stuff like that."

Decriminalize Denton received 3,000 signatures to put the ordinance on the ballot, though they only needed 1,700 signatures. Nick Stevens from Decriminalize Denton said they moved ahead with this proposition because it's a justice issue, black and white residents all use marijuana at the same rates. Stevens points out that black and brown residents are disproportionately incarcerated in Denton.

Fox 4 reports Decriminalize Denton focused on educating Denton voters and conducted pre-election polling. Democratic candidate for governor Beto O'Rourke called for marijuana to be legalized across Texas. This heated issue drew large crowds to Denton City Council meetings throughout the year. Austin was the first Texas city to approve a measure to decriminalize marijuana possession.