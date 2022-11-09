Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Wins Third Term Defeating Beto O'Rourke

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott retains the governorship defeating Beto O'Rourke. RK/Unsplash

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott won re-election in Texas, defeating Democrat Beto O'Rourke. Abbott was first elected in 2014. Fox 4 reports that Republicans have held the position in Texas since 1995. Gov. Abbott has previously served as Texas Attorney General, Texas Supreme Court justice, and a Harris County district judge.

The governor's race focused on issues including school safety, gun laws, border security, and abortion. Fox 4 reports there was only one debate between the two candidates and Abbott defended his steps to protect the Texas border. He criticized President Joe Biden and even boasted about sending migrants on buses to New York, Chicago, and Washington. Obviously, you can expect him to send buses to more cities but did not say what city that would be. During the debate Abbott said:

"There will be other cities in the future that also will be on the receiving end of migrants, because we will continue to have to move migrants because Joe Biden continues to allow more illegal immigrants to come into the state of Texas."

O'Rourke attacked Abbott calling the mission a failure and over the number of migrant crossings. O'Rourke also used the debate to attack O'Rourke accusing him of doing little to stop another massacre like the Uvalde shooting. O'Rourke and fellow Democrats have been fighting to raise the minimum age to purchase an AR-15-style rifle. Abbott responded by saying that it's unconstitutional for a state to raise the age from 18 to 21.

Both candidates managed to raise tens of millions of dollars for their campaigns. Fox 4 reports that both candidates raised more than $100 million in total. This is the third straight campaign loss for O'Rourke.