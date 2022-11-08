Dallas Voters Set to Decide on $1.5B Plan for New Convention Center

Dallas voters are deciding the fate of a plan to renovate the Dallas convention center and Fair Park. RK/Unsplash

Dallas voters have headed to the polls on Tuesday and are voting on a massive $1.5 Billion plan that would develop a new convention center as well as renovate Fair Park. Fox 4 reports that Proposition A is calling for a 2% increase to the city's hotel occupancy tax which would help fund the convention center in Downtown Dallas and pay for Fair Park renovations.

According to Fox 4, the proposition would fund $1.5 billion of the project. The Dallas City Council approved the plan back in February, voting in favor of a $2 billion plan to construct a new convention center. An extra $2.2 billion would be used on redevelopment projects in and around the convention center area.

The funding for the new convention center is coming from increasing the Dallas hotel occupancy tax by 2% and a new state designation that allows the city to keep all of that tax money. The plan is to keep 30% of the current convention center and demolish the rest, which is estimated to cost nearly $20 million. According to Fox 4, in Fair Park, the Automobile Building, the Centennial Building, the Band Shell, the Music Hall, the Cotton Bowl, and the Coliseum are slated for improvements. Fox 4 reports that with the $1.2 billion investment in the expansion, Fair Park would be able to draw the very best A-list performers, events and conventions.

Supporters of the proposition say improvements to Fair Park and the convention could create over 50,000 new jobs and take Fair Park into the 21st century. Fox 4 reports that construction of the new convention center will take about six years to complete.