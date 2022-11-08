Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Makes Big Donations to Local GOP Candidates

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has become very political this election cycle. Pedro Mexicano/Unsplash

With Election Day on Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made some last-minute donations to Republicans at the top of the ballot including Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and Attorney General Ken Paxton. Dallas News reports that Jones gave $200,000 donations to Patrick and Paxton. Jones had already made a $500,000 donation to Gov. Abbott's campaign. Jones also hosted a campaign fundraiser for Abbott at the Frisco Star.

Jones massive donations come as each candidate seeks a third term. Abbot managed to secure a financial advantage over his challenger Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke. Jones and his organization did not personally confirm the donations, but he has a history of donating to political parties from both sides of the spectrum. Dallas News reports that prior to this election cycle, Jones only donation was an $8,356 event expense. Jones gave nearly $110,000 to HillCo PAC, which does lobby work in Austin. They also represent the Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas News reports that Jones and representatives from several local sports teams including the Dallas Mavericks and Texas Rangers established the Sports Betting Alliance, as a tool to fight to legalize sports betting last year. They ended up failing to win the fight, but the organization continues to operate. Jones is not the only Texas sports franchise owner to donate during this election cycle. Dallas News reports that Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertilla has donated over $1 million to a handful of political candidates including Abbott, Patrick, and Paxton. Jones will see if his donations helped the candidates win once the election votes are tallied and winners are announced.