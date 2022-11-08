Multiple Tornadoes Confirmed to have Touchdown in Metroplex

Multiple tornadoes touched down across Texas during the recent Fall storm. Nikolas Noonan/Unsplash

Four tornadoes rated EF-2 or greater touched down east of the Metroplex on Friday. The National Weather Service confirmed the four tornadoes. NBC 5 reports that the NWS survey crew canvassed the damge area and confirmed one tornado hit Lamar County, one in Hopkins County, one in Rains and Hopkins County and one in Henderson County.

Lamar County was impacted by an EF-3 tornado with wins of 160 mph, which touched down at 4:19 p.m. The tornado traveled 22 miles on the ground from Toco toward the Red River, before breaking apart at 4:48 p.m. near Oklahoma. NBC 5 reports that no fatalities or injuries reported with this tornado. The NWS reported that dozens of homes and businesses were damaged across Lamar County. NWS storm survey teams found homes and buildings without roofs and most walls destroyed.

NBC 5 reports that the United Way of Lamar County has launched the Tornado Response Fund, which helps those impacted by the tornado. Hopkins County saw an EF-2 tornado with peak winds of 120 mph. It was reported that the tornado had a width of 160 yards and traveled near Emory and ended up dissipating near Sulphur Springs at 5:19 p.m. There were no fatalities or injuries. The National Weather Service recorded an EF-2 tornado touching down in Henderson County at 5:35 p.m. It made its way towards Athens, it ended up damaging a family home. The tornado snapped and uprooted trees in Athens, as well as blowing the windows out of a Dollar General.