Supreme Court Denies Former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger's Appeal in Murder Case

The U.S. Supreme Court denied former Dallas PD Officer Amber Guyger appeal of her murder conviction. Bill Mason/Unsplash

The U.S. Supreme Court denied former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger's appeal after she was convicted of the murder of Botham Jean in 2018. WFAA reports that Guyger's attorneys alleged that Guyger's "rights to due process were violated." There was no opinion filed by the Supreme Court, but the case's preceedings page showed that the petition had been denied.

Guyger ended up being sentenced to 10 years in prison for the shooting death of Jean in September 2018. Guyger claimed she entered Jean's apartment thinking it was her apartment and that Jean was an intruder. WFAA reports that Guyger lived below Jean at the South Side Flats apartments. Last March, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals also refused to hear Guyger's petition to review the decision made by the lower court to uphold the conviction and sentence. Guyger was eventually fired by the Dallas Police Department. According to a filing, Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot said:

"Guyger’s unsuccessful attempt to make a constitutional issue out of her disagreement with the state court’s fact-bound and state-law-grounded decision does not warrant the Court’s attention."

Following sentencing, Jean's brother, Brandt Jean embraced Guyger in court and said he would want her to turn her life over to Christ. In 2021, Gov. Greg Abbott signed Bo's Law into law. Bo's Law has to do with body camers and makes sure officers keep them on.

Guyger is being held in a state prison in Gatesville and has a projected release date in 2029. She is eligible for parole in 2024.