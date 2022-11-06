Early Voters Cast Their Ballots Amid Severe Storms and Flooding

Texas voters braved storms to cast their vote during early voting. Red Dot/Unsplash

Dallas voters stood in line up until 9 o'clock on November 4, when early voting closed. CBS DFW says the turnout was down across the state for an election where the biggest race is for governor. Severe storms passed through the metro area but only slowed down early voters. Voters braved the storms to cast ballots in the rain, so they wouldn't have to wait in line for possibly hours on Election Day.

Brandon Bledsoe told CBS DFW: "I got done with work early, so I decided to go ahead and come vote." CBS DFW reports that state statistics show that the number of people voting early has fallen across North Texas, compared to the last midterm election. The number of ballots cast has fallen by almost 255,000. CBS DFW reports that Collin County has said that 250,000 people will have voted during early voting when the numbers are tabulated.

Elections Administrator Bruce Sherbet told Dallas News, that they expect 100,000 or more voters on Tuesday, which could be a little above average turnout in Collin County. Sherbet said that they are geared up regarding supplies and locations. Dallas County has established 12 new polling sites and Collin County has also added additional polling locations to help ease long lines on Election Day. A handful of voters told CBS DFW that no matter rain or shine they will be ready to vote on Election Day. Michael Kirk, a voter from Dallas County told CBS DFW that they don't believe the rigged election conspiracy and are ready to exercise the right to vote.