HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed Pedestrian

Officer Campbell of the Houston Police Department has been suspended. Scott Rodgerson/Unsplash

Houston Police Department Officer Jason Campbell was suspended after releasing an alleged drunk driver from a crash last April. According to Chron, Prateek Kumar was driving in Houston Heights on April 5, when he struck 35-year-old Ryan Lutz, who was walking his dog at the time. Kumar was driving a Chevy truck when he ran into Lutz.

Officer Campbell was the one to respond to the scene and after determining Prateek Kumar was not impaired, he allowed him to drive away. However, just minutes later, Kumar was involved in a second accident, this time running into a parked Tesla. Responding officers at the second accident charged Kumar with drunk driving. Chron reports that Kumar was then found to have drugs including fentanyl in his system.

Chron reports Lutz ended up dying from his injuries 10 days later, his dog at the scene. Houston PD's Internal Affairs launched an investigation into the officer's release of Kumar from the first crash. They released a statement to the Chron saying:

"We will look into whether responding officers' investigations was sufficient and whether all policies and procedures were followed."

A Houston Police Department memo released to Chron says that Kumar's eyes were twitching as they were conducting a sobriety test. Internal Affairs eventually determined that Campbell had violated department policy and crash scene procedures. Chron says that HPD has not ruled out more punishment against HPD Officer Campbell. Officer Campbell is suspended for 10-days, which began on October 24. Campbell has not made any public statement about the incident.