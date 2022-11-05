Texas Education Agency Proposes Panic Buttons and Bulletproof Windows

The Texas Education Agency have proposed multiple security measures for schools to implement in the wake of the Uvalde shooting. Erika Fletcher/Unsplash

The Texas Education Agency has filed several proposals, aimed at increasing security measures at Texas schools. Among the proposals include requiring public schools to have silent panic alarms and automatic locks on exterior doors. The Texas Tribune reports that additional proposals include a weekly inspection of all doors and a regularly scheduled test of two-way emergency radios. The TEA also wants to see schools convert ground-level windows into bulletproof glass windows.

These proposals come around five months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, which saw a gunman murder 21 people, including 19 children. The gunman entered the school through a closed door, where the automatic lock failed. If these proposals are approved, Texas schools would have to implement these safety measures in 2023. Texas Tribune reports that the education department will hear public comments on the proposed measures.

Texas has allocated $400 million for increased safety measures. The money will be distributed between all the districts. The safety measures are one step the state has taken to beef up security at schools in the wake of the Uvalde shooting. Seguin ISD Matthew Gutierrez told Texas Tribune that these measures are needed, but he's not sure that small districts would be able to meet the 2023 implementation date.

Uvalde parents have criticized the state's response following the shooting, calling on lawmakers to increase the minimum age to purchase a semi-automatic rifle from 18 to 21 years old. They've called on Gov. Greg Abbott to hold a special session to make this happen. However, Abbott has not taken any action.