DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall Storm

Several homes throughout the DFW area were damaged during Friday's major storm.Nikolas Noonan/Unsplash

Multiple homes across North Texas were damaged as a major fall storm made its way through the area, bringing with it heavy rain, hail and tornadoes. Storms were forecasted to be severe with the threat of damaging winds, hail, and potentially tornadoes. NBC 5 reports that they warned of all forms of severe weather as conditions for storm development coming ahead of a cold front.

Governor Greg Abbott had placed state resources on standby and the Texas Division of Emergency Management to provide all resources to protect the community. NBC 5 says that the Texas A&M Forest Service sent its resources to Northeast Texas to aid in the storm response. The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch on Friday afternoon. The Tornado Watch expired at 8 p.m. after the storms moved out of the area.

FlightAware reported delays and cancellations at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Love Field Airport. By Friday evening, DFW Airport reported 636 flight delays and 253 cancellations, while Love Field reported 105 delays and 111 cancellations. The National Weather Service reported a record amount of rainfall at DFW Airport.

Several families reported their homes completely destroyed. One couple, David Talley and his wife told NBC 5 that they were in their vehicle when the bed of their truck was suddenly struck by a tree. The home they owned for 15 years was a total loss. Deputy Fire Marshal Rodney Caudle told NBC 5 that the tornado passed from the Talleys' home and into a pasture before hitting two other homes.

