Extreme Weather Forces Cancellation of 300 Flights From DFW Airport

Dozens of flights were delayed or canceled across North Texas as a storm system made its way through the state. Ross Sokolovski/Unsplash

Over 300 flights departing and arriving at Dallas Love Field and DFW International Airport were canceled Friday as extreme thunderstorms as storms cut through North Texas and across the central part of the country. Dallas News reports that the flights were canceled preemptively after both American Airlines and Southwest Airlines issued travel alerts on Thursday.

FlightAware reported that DFW International Airport had the most cancellations than any airport in the world on Friday. 106 flights were canceled and 105 arrivals stopped. Dallas News reports that 364 flights were delayed, but most were arriving flights. Thunderstorms stretched from Chicago, all the way to North Texas. American spokeswoman Sarah Jantz told Dallas News "the majority of flights were canceled in advance to avoid last-minute disruptions."

There was a storm in the northeast that was also a cause of some of the delays in and out of Texas. Southwest ended up canceling 110 flights by midafternoon. They were called off long before the storms set in the area. 40 more flights were delayed at Dallas Love Field. Dallas News reports that Southwest's travel advisory extended to both Austin International Airport and San Antonio International Airport. Southwest spokesman Chris Perry released a statement to Dallas News:

"We implemented proactive cancellations for flights this afternoon with storms expected to impact operations at Dallas, Austin and San Antonio."

Dallas News reports that these travel advisories allow travelers to reschedule flights for up to two weeks to the same destination without being charged additional fees. North Texas also saw tornadoes touch down causing serious damage.