Netflix has Finally Launched Their Ad-Supported Plan for $9.99 a Month

Netflix has launched their basic with ads plan, that offers a limited amount of content for a cheaper price than the regular offerings. Freestocks/Unsplash

Netflix finally launched its ad-supported subscription plan in the United States. This "Basic with Ads" option costs $6.99 per month for American subscribers. Fox 4 reports that with the plan, subscribers will see four to five minutes of ads per hour, with each ad being 15 to 30 seconds.

The ads will run before and during whatever the user is watching. Right now, those with the Basic with Ads subscription, are stuck with a limited number of shows and films because of licensing restrictions. Netflix told Fox 4 that they are working on the restrictions. Subscribers will not be able to download movies and tv shows to watch offline.

Netflix previously said they had the intention to offer a less expensive, ad-supported version as they faced declining growth. Fox 4 says that in July, Netflix announced they were partnering with Microsoft on advertising technology and sales. Then in January, the streaming giant increased their prices on all plan. Now a basic plan costs $9.99 a month, the Standard plan costs $15.49 and the Premium plan costs $19.99 a month. These changes come as Netflix works at limiting password sharing and help them regain the momentum that they have lost in the streaming wars over the years.

The COVID-19 lockdowns drove people to binge-watch, leading companies such as Apple and Disney to create competition in the streaming field. Fox 4 says that Netflix estimates that about 100 million households across the globe are watching its service for free by using the account of a family member or friend. This includes 30 million in the United States and Canada.