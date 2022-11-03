Uvalde State Senator Wants to Create a $300 Million Fund for Victims' Families

State Sen. Roland Gutierrez proposed a $300 million fund for victims' families of the Uvalde school shooting. Carlos Alfonso/Unsplash

State Senator Roland Gutierrez is calling on the legislature to create a $300 million fund for victims' compensation for families of Robb Elementary School students and teachers killed and injured in the school shooting.

Dallas News reports that 19 children and two teachers were murdered in the Uvalde school shooting. The tragedy revealed a disastrous law enforcement response that had dozens of law enforcement on scene for an hour, while the shooter walked free in classrooms. Gutierrez is seeking legislation that would require the state to pay up in what might be the best avenue for victims' compensation. This comes as current Texas laws often protect law enforcement from legal liability for their actions in the line of duty. State Senator Gutierrez told Dallas News:

"This is absolutely the worst law enforcement response in the history of any massacre in the United States," "The state of Texas and the Department of Public Safety need to be held accountable."

Dallas News says Gutierrez is submitting his Uvalde Victims Compensation Act on Nov. 11 in a process that allows fellow legislators to submit proposed laws before the biennial session begins in January. Gutierrez says that $300 million is a "realistic" compensation that lawmakers could swallow. Gutierrez says that while no amount of money will ever bring back the children, the fund needs to be established because it has to be punitive in nature.

If approved, the funding would provide $7 million to the families of each student killed in the massacre and $2.1 million to anyone injured in the shooting and $250,000 to students, faculty, and staff at Robb Elementary who were traumatized in the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.

Dallas News notes the amounts suggested are symbolic in nature, $7.7 million and $2.1 million in reference to the 77 minutes law enforcement stayed back before taking out the shooter and 2.1 for the 21 killed. Governor Greg Abbott's office has not commented on this proposed legislation.