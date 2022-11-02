Uvalde School 911 Calls Released Revealing Fear of those Trapped in Uvalde School

911 recordings from the Uvalde school shooting has been released and it paints a picture of fear among the students trapped inside. Scott Rodgerson/Unsplash

The 911 calls made from Robb Elementary School in Uvalde has been released and they highlight a sense of fear from those trapped inside the school. The first calls came in at 11:29 a.m. and they warned of a man who crashed his truck and was running toward the school with a gun. Fox 4 reports that the shooter had fired over 100 rounds by the time emergency dispatch received another call just two minutes later.

Monica Martinez is a teacher who was hiding in a closet at the Uvalde school and was one of the callers from inside the school. Fox 4 says the events of May 24 have become well-documented. Law enforcement from local, state, and federal agencies quickly responded to the shooting. However, they were criticized for waiting so long to enter the school and confront the shooter. Fox 4 reports that law enforcement treated the crisis as one of a barricaded suspect who was no longer an active threat.

The delayed law enforcement response has sparked investigations by state and federal officials. The school district's police chief was eventually fired. A state trooper was fired and the acting Uvalde police chief was suspended. Fox 4 reports that several state agencies have also seen many officials retire or be placed under investigation. The ongoing investigations have highlighted a serious lack of communication with responding agencies.

Children trapped in the school even were calling 911. One student, Khloie told the dispatcher that there was a lot of bodies, and even said her teacher was shot but she was still alive.