Taylor Swift Returning to Dallas for Two Shows

Country-pop star Taylor Swift just announced that she's playing two shows in Arlington as part of her Eras Tour in 2023. Dallas News reports that the 11-time Grammy Award winner has been dominating the Billboard Hot 100 and setting sales records and took to Instagram to announce her new tour that will make a stop at AT&T Stadium.

Swift has not been on tour since 2018 and will also make a stop at NRG Stadium in Houston. As part of the tour, she will hit 20 cities over 27 days. The Eras Tour will kick off in Glendale, Arizona on March 18 and finishes at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, on August 5th. Swift made the announcement on Instagram and promised that international dates will come soon. Dallas News reports that the opening acts will include Paramore, HAIM, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, GAYLE, Gracie Abrams and Owenn. Grace Abrams is set to open for Taylor Swift.

Swift's last tour was the Reputation Tour back in 2018, which made a stop in Arlington. Her Lover Fest mini-tour was canceled. On her Instagram, Swift said:

"I can't WAIT to see your gorgeous faces out there. It's been a long time coming," "The tour is a journey through the musical eras of my career."

Since her last road trip, Swift has released multiple albums including Lover, Folklore, Evermore and Midnights. Swift is a 34-time American Music Awards winner and recently won three 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. Dallas News reported that Swift surpassed Drake who had nine of the Hot 100's top 10 for a week in September 2021.