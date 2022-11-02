Dallas ISD Receiving New Electric School Buses as Part of Infrastructure Law

The Dallas ISD will soon have 25 new electric buses. Marcelo Cidrack/Unsplash

The Dallas Independent School District will soon have a new and possibly quieter transportation system for students. President Joe Biden signed an infrastructure law, which gave Dallas ISD $7.6 million in funding towards the purchase of 25 electric school buses.

WFAA reports that Dallas ISD was named as one of the recipients of the funding, which comes from the EPA's clean school bus program. Dallas ISD is one of 13 Texas districts that are receiving these electric school buses. A total of 144 of these buses are being given to districts across Texas. North Texas Congressman Colin Allred released a statement to WFAA saying:

"This is great news for Dallas schools and shows how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to deliver and how North Texas school districts can lead the nation in the adoption of this technology."

Allred was one of the leaders to urge schools to apply for this funding opportunity. According to WFAA, the EPA will distribute $913 million in funding for these new electric buses to districts all across the country. The EPA said that 95% of these buses will be electric. North Texas Congresswoman Bernice Johnson told WFAA in a statement:

"I am pleased to learn that Dallas ISD has been selected for participation in the EPA’s Clean School Bus Program, a groundbreaking initiative that will provide $7.6 million in funding for 25 new electric school buses. Once fully implemented, students will ride buses that are healthier for the environment — and in turn, healthier for them."

The EPA will have another $1 billion available for 2023 and that all schools are encouraged to apply for the funding.