Prosper Day Care Students Hospitalized After Exposure to THC

A Prosper preschool worker is accused of giving students THC gummies. Kenny Eliason/Unsplash

An employee of a Prosper daycare center has been arrested after children were exposed to THC. WFAA reports that the staff member identified as Anisah Burks has been arrested and is facing multiple charges including felony possession of a controlled substance and multiple counts of injury to a child.

The Propser emergency dispatch received a call at 4:35 p.m. on Monday about a medical emergency at the daycare. Primrose School of Prosper is located at 1185 La Cima Boulevard. WFAA reports that four students suddenly had become ill. Officials reported that evidence suggests that these students were exposed to THC, a key ingredient found in marijuana. All four students were rushed to the hospital and all but one have been released. The fourth student is still hospitalized but is in stable condition. Prosper officials sent a statement to WFAA saying:

"We appreciate the continued cooperation of Primrose School of Prosper as well as the public during the ongoing investigation."

WFAA reported that Primrose School of Prosper is cooperating with the investigation and the Texas Department of Family Services Child Care Licensing division is being notified of the incident. Primrose School has not said anything else about this shocking incident. Investigators are encouraging those with information relating to the incident to report it to Prosper police. The police are still investigating and Fox 4 says more charges could be filed against Burks Law enforcement said that Burks left the school shortly after emergency services responded but left behind a jacket that had the gummy candy. Burks later admitted to police bringing the THC candy to the classroom. Burks was immediately terminated by the school.