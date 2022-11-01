Fears of Fraud Leads to Severe Drop in Mail-in Ballots

Voter turnout has declined and counties across North Texas have tied it to fears of voter fraud. Joshua Woroniecki/Unsplash

Early voting wrapped up in North Texas and now many counties have reported a sharp drop in mail-in ballots, compared with the numbers from the 2018 midterm elections. Texas Republicans are normally a fan of mail-in voting but now it appears that has shifted in 2022 with Democrats now encouraging voters to vote by mail. Dallas News reports that the reason being is the fear that mail-in voting is open to voter fraud. University of Houston political scientist Brandon Rottinghaus told Dallas News:

"Republicans have gotten the message that voting by mail might lead to voter fraud, which is the boogeyman for a lot of Republicans," "Years of Republicans led by Donald Trump hammering the allegations of voter fraud have spooked Republicans into in-person voting instead of mail-in voting."

Dallas County saw 58% fewer mail-in ballots than what they received before the 2018 general election. Counties across North Texas are also seeing a similar pattern. Tarrant County is seeing a 43% decline, and Ellis County witnessing a 49% decline. Dallas News reported the Texas Legislature in 2021 approved an election bill that added voter-identification requirements on mail-in voting, which created confusion among voters.

According to Dallas News, Trump recently appeared at a rally in Texas and called on people to wait to vote until Election Day. He told the crowd that it's harder for them to cheat when you vote on Election Day. Now with fewer people voting early, this could cause even longer lines than anticipated on Election Day, leading to people not wanting to wait hours.