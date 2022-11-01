Duncanville Boys Basketball Team Stripped of 2022 Title for Rules Violation

The Duncanville boys basketball team has been penalized for playing an ineligible player during the past season. Markus Spiske/Unsplash

The University Interscholastic League state executive committee stripped the Duncanville boys basketball team of its 2022 Class 6A state championship. Dallas News reports that the team used an ineligible player who was hoping a court's decision would allow him to keep playing last season.

Duncanville, went 35-1 last season and defeated McKinney in the state championship game. The ineligible player was identified as Anthony Black. Black is a five-star recruit who transferred from Coppell in 2021. The team now must forfeit every game that Black played, including their postseason games. Duncanville boys basketball coach David Peavy has been suspended for one year, while the basketball program received a three-year probation and a public reprimand.

Dallas News reports that the game is listed as a 2-0 win in favor of McKinney in all tournament records. State tournament records for the game will be expunged. The UIL has not made any further comments. UIL executive director Charles Breithaupt previously told Dallas News that:

"We don't have a choice," "We have to enforce the rule, or why else have the rules? The district committee ruled the student was ineligible," "We contacted the school, the superintendent, the athletic director and coach," "They all knew the consequences."

The news comes just after the UIL banned Duncanville's girl's basketball team for an alleged recruiting violation. Coach LeJeanna Howard has been suspended for the remainder of this year. Black and his mother have filed a temporary restraining order against the UIL hoping to prohibit the organization from enforcing its ban.