North Texas Jury Awards Paralyzed Man $9.2 Million

A Texas man was left paralyzed after receiving much needed back surgery. Sj Obilio/Unsplash

A North Texas jury has awarded a 52-year-old man $9.2 million after determining that negligence caused him to become paralyzed. According to WFAA, a jury in Tarrant County heard the case surrounding a 2017 botched surgery. The patient in question, Larry Jones, underwent surgery for chronic back pain and following that surgery, Jones was left a paraplegic.

Attorney Seth McCloskey told WFAA, that Dr. Patel was warned by a fellow physician that Mr. Jones was showing signs of neurological distress. The doctor chose to ignore the warnings and his patient just wanted some back pain relief and now is forced to learn to live with an irreversible outcome: becoming a paraplegic.

Because of his injuries, Jones could no longer provide for his family and the jury also considered that when reaching their $9.2 million decision. McCloskey told WFAA:

"Nothing will undo what happened to our client, but this will at least provide financially for his family so that they can focus on Larry’s ongoing care," "In the end, this is a case based on accountability. Hopefully, it sends a message that surgeons can’t gamble with people’s lives."

Before his life-altering surgery, Jones was a machinist and umpire. Court documents said Jones enjoyed fishing on his boat, but now because of the surgery, he is no longer able to do the activities he enjoyed. At 51, Jones is now restricted to a wheelchair and is no longer able to be a baseball umpire, and has lost earnings because of his sudden paralysis. Star-Telegram reports that Jones' family had to renovate their home to accommodate his disability, buy the necessary medical equipment and pay for physical therapy and medical treatments.