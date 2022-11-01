Arlington, TX

The XFL is Returning to Arlington, Texas in 2023

Larry Lease

The XFL is returning in 2023 and Arlington will be home to the Arlington Renegades.Dave Adamson/Unsplash

North Texas now has one more team to root for. The popular XFL will return in 2023 and on Monday, the eight teams participating were announced. WFAA reports the Dallas-Fort Worth area will be home to the Arlington Renegades and coached by former Oklahoma Sooners coach Bob Stoops.

Back when the XFL relaunched prior to the pandemic, the Renegades went by the Dallas Renegades. The new team will call Arlington's Choctaw Stadium home. The stadium was previously Globe Life Park and the previous home for the Texas Rangers. WFAA reports that the other seven teams are the DC Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Orlando Guardians, San Antonio Brahmas, Seattle Sea Dragons, St. Louis Battlehawks, and the Vegas Vipers.

The reborn XFL is now owned by former wrestler and current Hollywood star Dwayne "The Rock," Johnson and business partner Danny Garcia. The XFL will also be based in North Texas. According to WFAA the league was originally launched in 2001 by WWE's Vince McMahon and relaunched in 2020 but was forced to cease operations in the middle of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The XFL ended up bankrupt and its future was left in limbo, until Johnson and Garcia breathed new life into it in August 2020.

WFAA says former NFL head coach Wade Phillips is returning to coach the XFL's Houston team and former Pittsburgh Steelers star receiver Hines Ward will be coaching the San Antonio team. The league will kickoff on February 18, 2023, and will be broadcasted on ABC, ESPN, and FX.

